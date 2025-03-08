Chloe Kitts came through with a strong performance for the South Carolina Gamecocks in their quarterfinal matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores. This drew high praise from head coach Dawn Staley.

In 29 minutes of action, Kitts finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She shot 12-of-14 from the field, leading one-seed South Carolina to an 84-63 win over eight-seed Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament.

Staley reflected on Kitts' display after the game. She expressed confidence in the fellow player, knowing she had the capability to deliver for the Gamecocks.

“This is really who Chole is… We called her number and she delivered for us,” Staley said.

"This is really who Chole is… We called her number and she delivered for us." High praise from #Gamecock HC Dawn Staley on Chloe Kitts who scored a career-high 25 points with 10 rebounds.

What's next for Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Having gotten the top-seed after a coin flip between them and two-seed Texas, it was a big win to begin the SEC Tournament for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina is on a mission to return to the national championship game, having won the title in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Should they lose in the conference tournament, they would secure an at-large bid to the tourney.

The win over Vanderbilt improved South Carolina's overall record to 28-3, extending their win streak to five. They average 80.6 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 23 points per game.

The Gamecocks now prepare for their next matchup in the SEC semifinals. They face the five-seed Oklahoma Sooners on March 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET.