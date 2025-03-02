The South Carolina Gamecocks will earn the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament over Texas due to a coin flip. A coin flip was necessary to determine the top seed in the SEC Tournament due to both South Carolina and Texas finishing with identical 15-1 records in the SEC play.

The head-to-head record between South Carolina and Texas could not be used due to each team’s losses coming against one another. South Carolina beat Texas earlier in the season, and Texas defeated South Carolina during their second matchup of the year.

Both teams also couldn’t use record against the rest of the SEC since they beat every other SEC team they played. Following the coin flip, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley spoke about the coin flip being the determining factor, as per Matt Dowell of WACH FOX.

“We just watched it in the locker room, and it was kind of exciting. It was exciting, and the buildup was good. When you’re part of the equation, it doesn’t feel good to have your fate in a coin toss,” Staley said. “And I didn’t know that eight other sports use a coin flip. That was news to me. I feel a little better about it now.”

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to begin this coming Wednesday and will include every team in the conference. As the No. 1 seed, South Carolina gets a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The top four seeds all receive byes into the quarterfinals which would be No. 2 Texas, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Kentucky.

South Carolina is the reigning SEC Tournament champions after the Gamecocks completed an undefeated season last year on their way to the NCAA championship. The Gamecocks lost starting center Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA Draft, but still return the vast majority of last season’s title team.