The Philadelphia 76ers have been without star big man Joel Embiid for the past 12 games as he’s been dealing with a right oblique injury, although Embiid could be progressing towards a return to the lineup.

Prior to the 76ers’ game against the the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, head coach Nick Nurse acknowledged that Joel Embiid participated in an on-court workout after shootaround as he continues his injury recovery, as per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid has been among the league’s elite players when he’s on the court. The problem is that hasn’t always been the case over the years. Since being drafted, Embiid has dealt with multiple injury issues. He’s suited up in more than 60 games only four times in his 10-year career that he’s been available. He missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury.

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Last year, Embiid’ season was cut short due to a knee injury. This year, he’s been limited to only 33 games, at a little over 31 minutes per game. The last time Embiid suited up as back on Feb. 26 in a win against the Miami Heat. He finished that game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in a little over 31 minutes.

He’s been averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers are currently 39-32, and they have won two games in a row. They hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, but are essentially tied record-wise with the Atlanta Hawks for the sixth seed and making the playoffs outright.