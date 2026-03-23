Phoenix Suns' all-time franchise-leading scorer Devin Booker is always wearing something fresh with the promotion of his second signature Nike Book 2 sneakers, wearing a new PE (player exclusive) almost every night in the NBA. During the month of March, Booker has particularly been repping one school more than others, and it's not his Kentucky Wildcats.

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Devin Booker has always been generous in providing Kentucky Basketball fans a first look at their school colors on his signature sneakers, but Booker also has exclusive colorways for schools like Michigan State, BYU, Texas, and notably the Oregon Ducks. The Nike Book 1 featured a number of notable school colorways, but we've seen a real effort to expand the Nike Book 2 during this latest March Madness tournament.

The Oregon Ducks easily have the most color combinations and exclusive editions of Nike sneakers and Booker has been taking full advantage, debuting three separate colorways throughout the month of March.

Nike Book 2 “Oregon Ducks” PE sneakers

ANOTHER ONE: Devin Booker debuts the Nike Book 2 “Oregon Ducks” PE 🦆 @DevinBook 📷 @Suns pic.twitter.com/rL8d4n8RHH — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 9, 2026

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Devin Booker first debuted the Oregon Ducks Nike Book 2 in a neutral black/white colorway, complete with a metallic gold swoosh and green “UO” logo stamped on the back heel. The Book 2 is largely inspired by the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon in its construction, fit with a performance outsole for maximum comfort and stability.

Devin Booker in another Oregon Ducks PE colorway of the Nike Book 2 🦆📚 pic.twitter.com/l5aUpzecFe — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 17, 2026

Devin Booker debuts another Oregon Ducks x Nike Book 2 PE 🦆📚 @DevinBook 📷 @Suns pic.twitter.com/x3aCze9d4B — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 23, 2026

The next colorway came in the form of a “home” look with the white base and vintage green mudguard. The pair was complemented by the same metallic gold swoosh and a gold UO logo this time. The final and loudest “alternate” pair was worn by Booker against the Toronto Raptors, featuring a bright yellow upper and green mudguard atop a white midsole. The Nike swoosh was metallic silver with a green UO logo, offering arguably the cleanest look at the Nike Book 2.

For the rest of March, we'll try to keep up with whatever Devin Booker has planned for the Nike Book 2 and what new schools we may see in the rotation. There's no word on an official release and it wouldn't come as a surprise if these remained exclusive to Booker's endless Nike sneaker collection.