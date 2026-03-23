Miami (FL) football earns a big chance to produce multiple first rounders for the 2026 NFL Draft. And not just limited to Rueben Bain or Francis Mauigoa. Keionte Scott likely boosted his stock thanks to his Pro Day performance Monday.

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network overheard the buzz surrounding the safety.

“Three scouts had him listed as 4.33 40-yard dash with few others between 4.35-4.38,” Wolfe posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Scott also reportedly hit a 10'3″ broad jump, plus 34″ vertical jump. Lastly, Scott blazed a 1.57 10-yard split. Those numbers could catapult him near the top of the safety boards now.

Where Miami DB Keionte Scott ranks ahead of NFL Draft

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Scott is earning comparisons to Elijah Molden of the Los Angeles Chargers pre-draft. Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network took a liking to Scott's tackling ability.

“Scott’s play style and tackle production resemble that of a Will linebacker. He’s edgy and urgent near the line with an ability to slip or play off of blocks. He can snuff out run plays before they get started,” Zierlein wrote on his evaluation.

Scott. though, is lacking the consistent ball skills of past Hurricane safety greats; a la Ed Reed, Kamren Kinchens and the late Sean Taylor. The Miami star isn't labeled the most coveted safety prospect either ahead of draft night.

Caleb Downs of Ohio State holds that title with top 10 projections. Dillon Thieneman of Oregon ranks behind Downs. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo is collecting pre-draft hype as a late first rounder or high day two selection.

But Scott's Pro Day performance presents a strong chance for him to sneak into the latter part of the draft's second day.