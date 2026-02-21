Down Goes No. 8 Kansas! The Jayhawks were stunned on Saturday by the Bearcats at home, and the loss ended what had been a hot run by Kansas. They went from unranked to No. 8 in the country, but will now certainly fall down a few spots in the ranking next week.

The Bearcats showed up to Kansas and got the job done. 7-foot-2 center Moustapha Thiam had a monster game with 28 points and eight rebounds. He led the game in scoring by a wide margin and even went 2-5 from beyond the arc. Thiam had only scored 20+ points once all season, and that was when he scored 24 against UCF, his formerteam. So, the big man has a new season high in scoring.

Babe Miller scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out eight assists. He had a monster game as well and is the team's leader in scoring on the season at 13.7 per game. If those two can finish the season strong, then the Bearcats can win out the final four games and end with a 19-12 record. It won't be enough for the NCAA Tournament unless they make a run to the championship game in the Big 12 Tournament.

Here is what head coach Wes Miller said after the huge win against Kansas.

Article Continues Below

“I'm a college basketball junkie…to get a win here is very special.” Wes Miller caught up with Bill Raftery after knocking off No. 8 Kansas. @GoBearcatsMBB pic.twitter.com/IaRpY1KSaR — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2026

“Yeah, they have been great all year, the results haven't been great, but they have been great,” Miller said postgame. “I feel like they have just stayed at it and been resilient and just know good things are happening. It's been a joy to coach this group.”

“I'm a college basketball junkie…to get a win here is very special.”