After an early elimination in the NCAA Tournament, Clemson basketball has gotten a jump on the transfer portal.

Nick Davidson, one of the best forwards in the Mountain West, is reportedly joining the Tigers in the 2025-26 season, via Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: Nevada transfer forward Nick Davidson has committed to Clemson, his agent KJ Smith tells On3. The 6-10 junior averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season.

Nevada finished the season 17-16 (8-12 in the Mountain West), with the Wolf Pack falling 67-59 to Colorado State in their quarterfinal clash on March 13. Davidson went out with a bang – posting 22 points on 2-of-6 shooting from three, and six rebounds.

Clemson basketball gets things underway in the transfer portal

Averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, Davidson will instantly play a two-way role for Clemson next season. He's heading into his fourth collegiate campaign, as the 6-foot-10 big man hopes for a NCAA Tournament appearance before he uses up his eligibility.

“In addition to the scoring and rebounding, Nick Davidson also notched 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals per contest. He could stuff the stat sheet on any given night,” Thomas Goldkamp of On3 wrote.

“Perhaps more impressive, he became more efficient over the course of his three years at Nevada. After shooting 29.2% from 3-point range as a sophomore, he improved that figure to 37.1% as a junior in 2024-25. And he did it on volume, too, attempting 124 shots from beyond the arc.”

Clemson gets a reliable scorer and rebounder in the frontcourt as the program embarks on a busy offseason.