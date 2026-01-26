This week served as a stress test for women’s college basketball’s elite. Conference play had reached a point where travel wear-and-tear began to matter and every possession carried postseason implications. This was not a week to rely on projected future greatness or lean on early resumes. It was a week that rewarded execution, punished complacency, and reshaped the national conversation with the results.

Some teams dominated multiple opponents, while others survived pressure in hostile environments. Elsewhere, a few stumbled only to redefine themselves with emphatic responses. Let's see where the top 25 programs have landed in this week's power rankings now that the dust has settled.

“I'm happy we could rise to the challenge.” South Carolina hands Vanderbilt it's first loss of the season 103-74. The #Gamecocks have not lost back to back games since the '18-'19 season. SC shot 61% from the field and had 56 points in the paint. Domination.@abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/CSJrNjj3sN — Noah Chast (@NoahChastTV) January 26, 2026

1. UConn (=)

No team delivered a more complete week than UConn women's basketball. The Huskies paired elite defensive pressure with effortless offensive flow, dispatching multiple conference opponents without allowing any game to drift into uncertainty.

Their ball movement dismantled help defenses, their rotations suffocated transition chances, and their depth erased any sign of fatigue. What separated UConn from everyone else this week was not just winning — it was how little resistance they encountered doing so.

2. UCLA (+1)

UCLA women's basketball’s outings were clean, decisive, and controlled. The Bruins handled conference opponents with maturity, establishing tempo early and maintaining it without panic or excess.

They defended without fouling, scored efficiently across the floor, and showed no reliance on one dominant stretch to secure victories. While their wins lacked dramatic moments, they reflected a team fully in command of its process.

3. South Carolina (-1)

South Carolina women's basketball’s week was defined by response. After suffering a rare defeat in overtime against Oklahoma, the Gamecocks answered with overwhelming force, dismantling an unbeaten Vanderbilt in a game that was effectively decided before halftime.

The physicality, defensive urgency, and emotional edge displayed were unmatched across the country. No team looked more dangerous after adversity than South Carolina did during this window.

4. LSU (+2)

The LSU women's basketball team showcased its trademark explosiveness this week. The Tigers overwhelmed opponents with pace and athleticism, forcing turnovers and converting them into extended scoring runs.

When LSU established rhythm, games shifted rapidly and decisively. While defensive lapses occasionally appeared, no team outside the very top tier applied more sustained pressure over forty minutes during this stretch.

5. Vanderbilt (-1)

Despite suffering its first loss of the season during this period, Vanderbilt’s overall week remained one of the strongest in the country. The Commodores had already built momentum through disciplined wins, and even in defeat, they did the best they could against an elite South Carolina on the road.

The loss did not expose fragility. Instead, it highlighted Vanderbilt’s readiness to operate at the highest level. This week demonstrated legitimacy rather than regression.

6. Texas (-1)

Texas’s placement reflects a quieter but steady week. While the Longhorns did not deliver the most dramatic performance during this window, their efficiency and control remained intact. Texas women's basketball avoided missteps and maintained positioning through disciplined play and a decisive 80-35 win over Texas A&M.

7. Michigan (+2)

Michigan delivered one of the most balanced weeks in the country. The Wolverines secured important victories while remaining competitive in their toughest matchup, showing poise and adaptability.

Their guard play dictated tempo, and their defensive rotations minimized breakdowns. Michigan’s week was defined by consistency and composure rather than dominance, and that reliability carried weight.

8. Iowa (+2)

Iowa women's basketball’s week reinforced its reputation for late-game execution. The Hawkeyes navigated conference matchups with patience, spacing the floor effectively and converting crucial possessions when games tightened. While their defense was not always imposing, their offensive efficiency and composure under pressure defined a successful week.

9. Oklahoma (+8)

Oklahoma’s week was marked by a defining statement win over South Carolina that reshaped perception. The Sooners displayed toughness, belief, and the ability to execute under extreme pressure in overtime. Although their overall season had fluctuations, this particular stretch revealed a team capable of matching elite opponents physically and mentally.

10. Louisville (-3)

Louisville quietly assembled a strong week through depth and discipline. The Cardinals shared scoring responsibilities, maintained defensive structure, and avoided prolonged lapses. Their victories were methodical rather than spectacular, but they reflected a team comfortable grinding through conference play.

11. Ohio State (+1)

Ohio State’s week stood out for its resilience in close games. The Buckeyes adjusted effectively, executed late, and refused to unravel under pressure. Their ability to win tight contests without relying on isolation or heroics highlighted a strong collective identity.

12. TCU (-4)

TCU impressed through defensive consistency. Even in a narrow 71-69 loss to Ohio State, the Horned Frogs controlled tempo and limited opponent efficiency. Their bounce-back performance against UCF reinforced a disciplined approach built on structure rather than volatility.

13. Michigan State (+1)

Michigan State elevated its profile with a statement victory over USC that demonstrated both urgency and execution. While inconsistency remained part of their broader season narrative, which includes the loss to Iowa in the previous game, this week revealed their capacity to rebound when the stakes increased.

14. Baylor (+1)

Baylor continued its upward trend with a steady week rooted in fundamentals. The Bears rebounded well, defended the paint, and avoided self-inflicted errors. Their progress was incremental but meaningful, signaling a team finding rhythm.

15. Tennessee (+4)

Tennessee women's basketball’s week was defined by effort. The Lady Volunteers competed through defensive intensity and physical play, even when offensive rhythm wavered. Tennessee's ability to stay connected in games against quality opponents justifies its placement.

16. Maryland (-3)

Maryland endured a challenging week but remained competitive throughout. The Terrapins showed toughness in conference play, even as execution varied. Their results reflected resilience rather than collapse.

17. Ole Miss (-1)

Ole Miss built credibility with an efficient performance and opportunistic defense versus Missouri. While not consistent, with a major 82-59 loss to Georgia, the Rebels still managed to maintain control in key stretches.

18. Kentucky (-7)

Kentucky’s week reflected both promise and frustration. Athleticism and energy were evident, but inconsistency prevented a full breakthrough. Still, the Wildcats' competitiveness against strong opposition keeps them relevant.

19. Princeton (+1)

Princeton delivered another composed week, executing cleanly within its system and maintaining control from tip to horn. While the level of opposition differed from power-conference peers, the consistency of performance remained impressive.

20. Duke (+2)

Duke showed continued growth, converting close games into wins and demonstrating improved late-game decision-making. Their week suggested that this team is gaining confidence at the right time.

21. Texas Tech (-3)

Texas Tech experienced a mixed but respectable week, competing with toughness and physicality. While not flawless, the Lady Raiders' effort level and resilience sustained their standing.

22. West Virginia

West Virginia’s balanced approach carried the team through a competitive week. Shared scoring and defensive engagement kept them competitive across matchups.

23. Georgia

Georgia capitalized on its momentum built earlier in January, competing confidently and showing signs of self-belief in its victory over a ranked opponent in Ole Miss. The Lady Bulldogs' week reinforced that their earlier breakthrough was no fluke.

24. Alabama (-3)

Alabama’s week was anchored by defensive commitment. While offensive limitations surfaced, the Roll Tide's ability to slow opponents and remain within striking distance made for a solid showing.

25. Washington

Washington rounds out the group due to its competitiveness and flashes of offensive potency. Consistency remained elusive, but the Huskies' ability to continue challenging conference opponents justifies their inclusion.

This past week clarified more than it complicated. Some teams confirmed dominance, others reshaped narratives through response, and several revealed ceilings still waiting to be reached.

What emerged most clearly was that success during this stretch was less about star power and more about control of tempo, emotion, and execution. As the season moved deeper into conference play, these performances did more than reorder perception — they set the tone for what would be demanded in the final month leading up to March Madness.