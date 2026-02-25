The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils have taken the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the woodshed on Tuesday night, as Cameron Boozer and company are crushing the host team at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

The powerful Duke basketball was up by 22 points at the half, thanks in large part to Boozer, who put up a stellar stat line in the first 20 minutes of the contest.

Expected by many to be the top pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, Boozer has fans mesmerized after putting up 20 points with nine rebounds and two assists in the first half. In other words, he nearly outscored the Fighting Irish on his own.

Cameron Boozer's stat line in the first half is almost the same as the entire Notre Dame team 😮 pic.twitter.com/0dknhR88yf — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2026

“Cam Boozer owning the court—20 pts, 9 rebs, 2 ast in the first half alone! Duke's future is bright,” a fan commented.

“Boozer matching Notre Dame's entire team in one half means Duke brought a player who changes what college basketball looks like,” another one shared.

“This is what domination looks like.he really put the team on his backwild first half,” commented another.

“Almost matching the whole team? That’s dominance! Unreal first-half performance!” a social media user shared.

“Cameron Boozer putting up numbers like that? Unreal. One player matching an entire team in the first half 😮🔥,” a user said.

Boozer and the Blue Devils are clearly still riding high after their huge takedown of No. 1 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, and they aren’t letting up against ACC minnow Notre Dame.

Once done with the Fighting Irish, Duke will head back home for a matchup against the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers this coming Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.