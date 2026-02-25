The next high-profile artist to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, is going to be legendary heavy metal band Metallica, who will play there later in 2026.

The residency was announced on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. Metallica is set to perform the Life Burns Faster residency beginning on Oct. 1.

To make the shows unique, Metallica is promising a new setlist every weekend. They are dubbing each weekend a “No Repeat Weekend.” This means that “if you attend both the Thursday and Saturday shows, you will not hear the same song twice.”

So, rather than performing the same setlist each weekend, the band is opting to make each show of the weekend unique. This will give fans a unique choice when buying tickets.

Additionally, the band promised that the setlists will “span the entire catalog” and will be “enhanced by the venue’s immersive technologies that will allow you to experience the ’Tallica sound in new experiential dimensions.”

Among the shows is a special one on Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31). The band will perform four weekends, playing a show on Thursday and Saturday, in October.

Currently, only eight shows have been announced. However, don't rule out the possibility of more shows being announced if the demand is high.

All of Metallica's 2026 Sphere dates

Below is the full list of shows of Metallica's new Sphere residency. They are set to perform four weekends in October 2026, playing two shows each weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 3

Thursday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 31

How to get tickets

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access now. The band's Fan Club Presale will begin on Monday, Mar. 2, 2026. Two-night and single-night tickets will subsequently go on sale on Friday, Mar. 6, at 10 am PST. Travel packages will also be available starting on Friday, Feb. 27, at 7 am PST.

For the most committed fans, Metallica is offering a “Full House” ticket, which was formerly known as the “I Disappear” ticket. This would give the fan a ticket to all eight shows.