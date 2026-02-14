Oklahoma improved to 13-12 with a dominant win over Georgia, but that was not the main headline from the Lloyd Noble Center that shocked the college basketball world on Saturday afternoon. Instead, a popcorn machine at the concession stands stole the spotlight after it caught on fire, temporarily delaying the game.

Officials were notified of the fire early and halted the game with 15:31 remaining in the first half. The machine burst into flames, triggering the overhead sprinklers and shutting off the lights.

The Georgia-Oklahoma basketball game had to be delayed after a popcorn machine caught fire at one of the concession stands 😳 pic.twitter.com/PidoKWscSm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2026

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Lloyd Noble Center event staff. The game resumed after a couple of minutes.

Oklahoma pulls away from Georgia after popcorn fire

Article Continues Below

The fire did not slow either team down, as they combined for 84 first-half points. Oklahoma, however, took over to dominate the second half and pull away for a massive conference victory.

Oklahoma out-scored Georgia 53-35 in the second half to defend its home court with a 94-78 win. Senior guard Tae Davis and freshman forward Kuol Atak led the Sooners with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The early fire seemingly inspired Oklahoma, which shot the lights out the rest of the game. The Sooners drained 14 of their 25 three-pointers in the victory, while holding Georgia to 29 percent from behind the arc.

The win was Oklahoma's second consecutive after upsetting No. 15 Vanderbilt in Nashville on Feb. 7. That win over the Commodores ended a nine-game skid, all in conference play.

Conversely, Georgia's slide continues, with the Bulldogs now losing five of their last six games. Mike White's team was ranked at the end of January, but it is now nowhere near SEC title contention and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament entirely.