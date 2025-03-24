The madness may have arrived a few days late at this NCAA Tournament, but it got here all the same. The Round of 32 of March Madness was full of drama, close games that went down to the wire, and even a buzzer-beater. Derik Queen sent the final Cinderella hope, No. 12 seed Colorado State basketball, home with a very difficult floater off the glass at the buzzer that sent Maryland to the Sweet 16.

Queen's shot was one of the most difficult looks that you can convert on the court. As a right-hander, the Montverde Academy product drive to his left, but was cut off by Ethan Morton and forced into the short corner. Queen gathered his dribble, took two big steps toward the baseline and jumped off his right foot, banking the shot off the glass and softly into the net as the horn went off.

MARYLAND MADNESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TERPS WIN IT! pic.twitter.com/NO0UozXVyj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2025

Immediately after the shot, college basketball fans erupted into debate about whether Queen traveled before the shot. When asked about the controversy postgame, Colorado State head coach Niko Medved knew that it doesn't matter.

Colorado State Head Coach Niko Medved when asked if Derik Queen's buzzer beater was a travel: "Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. It doesn't matter, they didn't call one." pic.twitter.com/NI2k2kwOR9 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 24, 2025

“I haven't seen the video yet,” Medved said. “It's gonna be hard for me to watch. I'm sure I will at some point. I don't know. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. But it doesn't matter, they didn't call one. Whether it was or wasn't, they never go back and change the call. But again, he made a really difficult shot guys. He made a really, really difficult shot. They just made one more play than we did.”

Colorado State spent most of the game in the lead and it felt like Medved and company had done enough to pull off a second-consecutive upset. However, the star freshman on the other side wouldn't let it happen.

Now, Medved is off to Minnesota to be the new head coach and the Rams will try to remain relevant without him in the Mountain West, In the meantime, this great Colorado State basketball season will go down with a major what-if tied to the heartbreak in the season's final seconds.