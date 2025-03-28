If Kevin Willard leaves the Maryland Terrapins this offseason, the program may look to Texas A&M's Buzz Williams as a potential replacement.

The Terrapins saw their season come to an end on Thursday night. They lost to the 1-seed Florida Gators 87-71 in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Willard addressed his future after the game, leaving a lot to interpret as he didn't provide a specific answer. Basketball analyst Rob Dauster reacted to those comments, bringing up Williams as an option that Maryland can consider.

“Buzz is trying to get out of Texas A&M…Buzz has tried to get his name out for every job that's come open, and now he's doing it with Maryland…He's also not the easiest coach to work with,” Dauster said.

Williams finished his seventh season as the Aggies' head coach. He has a 120-73 record with the program, leading them to the NCAA Tournament for the last three years.

What's next for Kevin Willard, Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins see plenty of questions surrounding their offseason, whether it's about Kevin Willard or several key players. Which is why Buzz Williams could be in the picture if he moves on from Texas A&M.

After Thursday's loss to the Florida Gators, the Terrapins fell short of reaching their first Elite Eight since 2002. However, their appearance in the Sweet 16 this year was significant, marking their first since 2016.

Maryland finished with a 27-9 overall record, having gone 14-6 in Big Ten Play. They produced 81.1 points on 47% shooting from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a solid margin of 13.9 points per game.

Derik Queen led the Terrapins with numbers of 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks. Ja'Kobi Gillespie came next with 14.7 points and 4.8 assists, Rodney Rice put up 13.8 points and 2.2 rebounds, while Julian Reese provided 13.3 points and nine rebounds.

If Willard returns next season, it will mark his fourth with the program. He boasts a 65-39 overall record (32-28 Big Ten), getting them to two NCAA Tournament appearances including this year.