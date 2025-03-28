Maryland basketball is officially out of March Madness after falling to Florida 87-71 Thursday. And now could watch Kevin Willard exit as head coach after their Sweet 16 defeat.

The Maryland coach addressed then deflected questions about his future with the Terrapins in the past week. Willard first broke his silence about his contract fallout after the departure of athletic director Damon Evans. That presser also saw Willard express an urgent plea to see the NIL methods change for the Terps. Willard then shot down questions about his future before the Florida matchup.

But is the 16-point defeat now the last time Willard will coach the Terps? He started with a six-word response.

“I don't know what I'm doing,” Willard began per Wesley Brown of 247Sports.

But then came a more detailed answer, shared via college basketball insider John Fanta.

“This is going to be a family decision,” Willard explained. “I love College Park and I love Maryland, but when you're at this point in your career and you're looking at things, I have to take everything into consideration about what's moving forward.”

Kevin Willard targeted by high-profile opening

Villanova is a big reason why Willard faces a nebulous future at Maryland. The Big East powerhouse and multiple national title winner has Willard on their shortlist.

College basketball insider for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein revealed Wednesday night that “Villanova is waiting on Maryland's Kevin Willard.” He added that Willard has an offer to stay at Maryland, but ‘Nova is courting him.

"Kevin Willard is going to weigh the offer to stay at Maryland… or he's going to go be the next head coach at Villanova."@JonRothstein says all eyes are on Villanova, the last power conference head coaching job that's open. pic.twitter.com/kAourNCUDM — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rothstein stated that Evans' decision to take the SMU AD job complicated Willard's Maryland future. Evans' departure created “uncertainty” between Willard and Maryland.

Willard took the Terps to two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons. But this Maryland team went further than his first March Madness team (lost to Alabama in the second round). He's 65-39 overall with the program.

Willard coached previously at Seton Hall (225-161 mark at the Big East school), and Iona (45-49 overall). Villanova is the only major power conference opening left. But if Willard bolts, the Atlantic Coast Conference representative Maryland becomes the newest intriguing power conference opening.