LA Rams LT Alaric Jackson is cleared to practice after battling blood clots earlier in the summer.

On Monday, Jackson's clearance was granted to take part in the scheduled practice, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Recently, Jackson received a positive update from Rams head coach Sean McVay At the same time, QB Matthew Stafford was making his comeback after suffering from back injuries.

In June, Jackson was diagnosed with blood clots in his lower leg. As a result, the Rams signed veteran lineman D.J. Humphries.

This isn't the first time Jackson dealt with blood clots. In 2022, Jackson went out for the remainder of the season due to the same problem.

The previous year, Jackson was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent. In 2023, he was a key part of LA winning Super Bowl LVI.

That year, he started in 15 games at left tackle. Altogether, Jackson played 923 snaps and allowed one sack and eight QB hits.

Last year, he started in 14 out of 16 games. He played 93.13% of offensive snaps and finished with a career high 4.5% pressure rate.

Altogether, Jackson played on 893 snaps, 36th out of 140 offensive tackles.

In February, LA signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal, with $35 million guaranteed.

The plan the Rams have for Alaric Jackson

It is likely that the Rams are going to take a “day at a time” approach in bringing Jackson back into the fold.

In essence, his health will be the biggest priority upon return. At first, Jackson will undergo individual drills. The hope is for Jackson to be ready to go before the official start to the season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

The addition of Humphries helps to provide depth to the offensive line. Ultimately, Jackson is a focal point for the offensive line, especially when it comes to protecting Stafford.