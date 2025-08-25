Hall-of-Famer James Worthy is never shy about saying what's on his mind, especially when it comes to his beloved Los Angeles Lakers. This summer has been a busy one for the purple and gold, from inking Luka Doncic to his new extension to the stunning, $10 billion sale of the franchise.

James Worthy, to no one's surprise, had some thoughts to go around when making an appearance at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation celebrity dinner.

James Worthy reacts to Luka Doncic's new shape, LA's $10 billion sale

James Worthy joined a number of athletes and celebrities last week to attend Harold and Carole Pump Foundation's 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner, hosted by their sons, David and Dana Pump.

The Foundation aims to raise money and create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer. Every August, a celebrity dinner is hosted to raise money and celebrate those who have contributed heavily to the foundation, who helps those affected by cancer.

In working with Northridge Hospital Foundation, the Pump brothers have raised more than $10.5 Million for the Carole Pump Women’s Center, the Harold and Carole Pump Department of Radiation Oncology, and the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Cancer Center at Northridge Hospital Medical Center and other non-profit community charities.

“I remember when the Pump Brothers started this event, this foundation,” James Worthy recalled to ClutchPoints. “It was in the late 90's, I think. And they had really put a lot of emphasis on creating a wing in the hospital in the name of their parents, not only to help people who can afford it, but those who are disenfranchised and need access. So it's all about helping people create an awareness, and that's why I'm here. And they've done a remarkable job. Each year it's gotten bigger and bigger. Now, maybe one of the biggest events in the United States.”

Worthy was also among those who has seen Lakers superstar Luka Doncic make a huge physical transformation over the last few months. Doncic had a fantastic first stint with the Lakers, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Still, there were concerns about his health and overall shape, especially after the Mavericks' shockingly traded him to the Lakers and subsequent reports claimed Dallas was concerned about his ability to stay healthy.

With the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament starting in August, Doncic made sure to use the most of his offseason to not only let his body heal, but to also get in game shape before the NBA season starts.

Article Continues Below

“I've seen his body, I haven't seen it working out at all, but it happens,” James Worthy told ClutchPoints about Luka Doncic's new-look. “A lot of players come in and they get to 25 or 26 years old and they figure it out, and he's no different. So it's good to see that he's aware of it and knows what he has to do to stay on the floor.”

Luka Doncic in first EuroBasket exhibition game since knee injury: 28 PTS

10 AST

6 REB

28 MINpic.twitter.com/zCWOYjZwdo — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) August 19, 2025

The biggest goal for the Lakers this offseason was to secure a long-term extension with Doncic. The Slovenian star became extension eligible on August 3rd, and wasted no time getting it done. In the middle of his Jordan Brand tour that took him from New York to Los Angeles, Luka Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million with the Lakers.

“I think it was critical because it sets the tone for other players that we need to build this team up,” James Worthy explained to ClutchPoints. “So I think having that contract solidified early, it sends messages that the Lakers are really trying to do something long-term. I think that was key. And hopefully players will want to play with Luka because he's a dynamic passer and dynamic player. He's already proven that. He's 27 years old. He's got a lot of gas left, so it's a good thing to do.”

Worthy, the number one overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft, came into the NBA and was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers just three years after they were purchased by Jerry Buss. In 1979, the Buss family bought the Lakers for $67.5 million. 46 years later, Jeanie Buss and the Buss family told their stake in the franchise to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter for $10 billion.

“It just shows you… I mean, I was the number one draft pick in 1982 and my salary was $475,000 the first year. I'd play for that now. It just goes to show you how things have changed, the business has grown, with television contracts, social media, and it's international. We've got a lot of international players. There's a lot happening surrounding the NBA and so I'm not surprised at all that these teams are being sold for billions of dollars. I'm all happy for the Buss family. I'm happy to be a part of it.”

James Worthy is a seven-time NBA All-Star, a three-time NBA Champion, a Hall-of-Famer and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He played all 12 of his seasons with the Lakers, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He was also named NBA Finals MVP during the Lakers title-winning series in the 1988 NBA Finals.