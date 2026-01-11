Creighton is coming off an embarrassing performance, falling to St. John's 90-73. As Lefteris Liotopoulos dominated the game for the Red Storm, Creighton could not find answers. After the game, St. John's coach Rick Pitino praised Creighton's coach Greg McDermott, calling McDermott one of his favorites. McDermott had the perfect response, knowing exactly why he is the favorite.

“After you kick somebody's tail, you're usually their favorite coach,” McDemott responded after the game, according to Hurrdat Sports.

St. John's dominated the game. Creighton did have a small lead with nine and a half minutes to play in the first half. The Red Storm would take off from there. They led by 18 at the end of the half, and then would win the game by 17 points.

“You know, he's been doing it a long time. He's a Hall of Fame coach, and he's great for the Big East. I think St. John's being relevant has done wonders for our conference. You know I have tremendous respect for him, I just don't like losing to him,” McDermott continued, both praising Pitino and expressing the frustration of the loss.

This is not a one-sided series, as much as it sounded like that with the way McDermott was talking. The two teams split their two games in 2024-25. St. John's won in February, 79-73, but prior to that, on New Year's Eve 2024, Creighton took the 57-56 win at home. McDermott actually was on the winning side between the two in Pitino's first season at St. John's, as Creighton won at home, 66-65, in January 2024. St. John's would get the 80-66 win later that season.

Creighton and Pitino's favorite coach will return to the floor on Wednesday night against Georgetown at home. They also get another shot at St. John's on February 21 on the road.