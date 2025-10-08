The Duke Blue Devils want to prove that they are the best.

The roster will look different after the departures of Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Tyrese Proctor, and Sion James to the NBA.

Former Duke legend Carlos Boozer has his two sons on the roster this season. The team will be talented, and they certainly will be tested.

The nonconference schedule is loaded.

Duke will begin the season against Texas for the Dick Vital Invitational. A few weeks later, the Blue Devils will battle with Kansas in the Champions Classic. Then, they face Arkansas in the CBS Sports Classic, followed by reigning NCAA Tournament champions, Florida. After that, it's Michigan State, Texas Tech (at Madison Square Garden), and Michigan for the Duel of the District in February. That is a gauntlet, and head coach Jon Scheyer is not shying away from it.

“Look, I'd be lying to you if certain nights I'm going to sleep, I would say ‘what the heck was I thinking' and you know that happens,” Scheyer said. “Overall, we're going for it. For our players to be put in a position, we play Texas opening night, that is going to be a great big-time opportunity. What I love is the neutral-site games. I think those will be big tests for us.”

The ACC schedule will remain tough as it always is. Two games against North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia, Syracuse, and Louisville will highlight.

It will be tough for Duke to live up to the expectations of last season's Final Four run, however, they are more than capable of making it back. They were very close to beating Houston and advancing to the Championship game.

Jon Scheyer and Duke have agreed on a six-year extension as head coach. He will remain the head coach until 2031.