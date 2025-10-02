Duke's basketball team is locking down their coach for the foreseeable future. Jon Scheyer, the heir to legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, signed a six-year deal with the team, per Pete Thamel. The deal adds two more years to his existing deal, keeping him signed with the team until 2031.

“Sources: Duke has agreed to a new six-year deal with men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer, per me and @jeffborzello, which gives him two additional years. The deal takes him through the 2030-31 season.”

Scheyer succeeded Coach K after his retirement in 2022. A long-time assistant under Krzyzewski since 2013, the Duke alumni was handpicked by the legendary head coach to be his replacement after his retirement. He officially took over as the head coach of the Duke basketball program in 2022.

In those three seasons, Scheyer has seen the Duke basketball team make major improvements every year. His first year with the team was a disappointment: the Blue Devils made it to the final NCAA tournament, but were eliminated in the round of 32 by Tennessee in an upset. The following year, Duke went all the way to the Elite 8, but lost in another upset to NC State.

Last season, the Blue Devils had their best season under Scheyer. They finished the season with a 35-4 record, and steamrolled through the East regional to win the conference and earn a spot in the Final Four. However, their championship bid fell short after losing to Houston in a tight 70-67 loss.

Now, with Cooper Flagg heading to the NBA, Duke will feature a new-look team in the 2025-26 NCAA basketball season.