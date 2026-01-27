Following the Duke Blue Devils’ 83-52 win against Louisville on Monday, they improved to 19-1 overall, and 8-0 in ACC play. Since losing to Texas Tech back during non-conference play, Duke has won eight games in row. This marks Duke’s best regular season start in program history since the 2010-11 season when Kyrie Irving was running the show, as per the NCAA.

The 2010-11 Duke team also had a 19-1 start to the regular season, but this current iteration of the Blue Devils will hope their season doesn’t end the same way. The 2010-11 team reached the NCAA Tournament and earned a No. 1 seed. However, they were upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 5 seed Arizona.

This version of Duke has their sights set on a national championship. Last season, the Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2021-22. They would be eliminated by Houston. However, Duke has lost their entire starting five from that team to the NBA in Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Tyrese Procter and Khaman Maluach.

Article Continues Below

This season, Duke has been powered by freshman sensation Cameron Boozer who is making his case to be selected in the top-three of the 2026 NBA Draft. Sophomore guard Isaiah Evans and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba have also been major contributors this season.

This is Jon Scheyer’s fourth season at the helm as head coach at Duke. Scheyer played for the Blue Devils under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, helping the program win the national championship in 2009-10. Following the end of his playing days, he joined Krzyzewski’s staff as an assistant coach before taking over following Krzyzewksi’s retirement.