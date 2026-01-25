The Duke basketball team got another big win by defeating Wake Forest in ACC play on Saturday. The Blue Devils won the game, 90-69. Duke freshman Cameron Boozer scored 32 points to lift his club.

Boozer took a moment after the game to tip his cap to the team's other bigs.

“We might have the best passing trio in the country at the big position,” Boozer said, per The Duke Chronicle.

The win propelled Duke to 18-1 overall this season. Duke has now won seven games in a row, and remains at the top of the ACC standings.

“I thought we weathered the storm,” Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer said. “I thought we just had great connectivity with five guys defending.”

Boozer is just a freshman, but has already scored at least 30 points in four games this year. He has now scored at least 30 in back-to-back games, after also pouring in 30 against Stanford on January 17.

“It felt great playing in front of the best fans in America, obviously. Coming back from that [California] trip is tough for sure, getting back to the same schedule. But we've got a great staff, and we got back on our routine quickly. The depth that we're showing right now is great. I think we're making strides right now. We're growing,” Boozer said, per the school.

The Blue Devils are trying to overcome the loss of several stars from last year's Final Four team. They include Cooper Flagg, who went first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Boozer is certainly helping to pick up the slack.

Duke next plays Louisville on Monday.