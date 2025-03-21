Duke basketball got a huge 93-49 win against Mount St. Mary's in their NCAA tournament, and they set a record with the blowout. The win made it their seventh NCAA tournament win by 40+ points, which is the most by any school.

Tyrese Proctor led the way for the Blue Devils with 19 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the 3-point line.

Duke shot 50% from the field, while Mount St. Mary's shot 30% from the field. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 11 times, while Duke only turned the ball over two.

Cooper Flagg returned to the floor after missing the last few games for Duke after suffering an ankle injury. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Before their game against Mount St. Mary's, head coach Jon Scheyer spoke about him being available in their tournament opener.

“This is about him being able to move properly. He wasn't going to play if he was compensating. No matter what, an ankle sprain, to say he's 100% tomorrow, he's still working through that,” The Athletic's Brendan Marks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Flagg also opened up about how he felt after suffering the injury.

“I'm feeling pretty good,” Flagg said. “We have an incredible training staff. We've been working through the steps of getting back to 100 percent.”

As much as Duke played well with Flagg back in the lineup on offense, it was their defense that deserved a lot of praise as well. If the Blue Devils want to continue to make a run within the NCAA Tournament, they're going to have to keep playing the way they did in their opener.

Many people actually have Duke going all the way and winning the championship, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they had more blowouts throughout the tournament. With Flagg coming back healthy, there's a good chance they'll keep rolling.