One of the referees from the Thanksgiving game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions had an intriguing explanation for wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks' touchdown play.

The highlight took place early into the second quarter. Wicks caught a 22-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love as he had a great contest from the Lions defender. He maintained his balance while keeping his feet inside the end zone, preventing them from going out of bounds.

Lions reporter Colton Pouncy interviewed the NFL's Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth after the game. One of the topics involved Wicks' touchdown, which the referee explained why they upheld the call.

“What did you see on the second quarter touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks that led you to confirm he had possession of the ball and both feet in bounds?” Pouncy asked.

“The ruling on the field was a touchdown. We saw control with his right foot down and his left down in the end zone and then a third step out of the end zone,” Butterworth answered.

“Was there any discussion about a bobble?” Pouncy followed up.

“No. These receivers are that good. He controls the ball with his hand. But with his hands or arm above his body, while pulling it down, by rule, he can actually pull that ball into his body as he completes the process of a catch,” Butterworth replied.

How Dontayvion Wicks, Packers played against Lions

It's clear that Dontayvion Wicks' touchdown play garnered plenty of attention as it had a key role in the Packers winning 31-24 over the Lions.

Green Bay got off to a slow start as they only scored a field goal in the first quarter. Despite this, they came alive by producing their last 28 points in the second and third periods, fending off a rally from Detroit throughout the Thanksgiving contest.

Jordan Love had himself an excellent game against the team's division rival. He completed 18 passes out of 30 attempts for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs had a solid showing in the run game, making 17 carries for 83 yards. Wicks was the star in the receiving game, making six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Watson came next with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Romeo Doubs caught four passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay improved to an 8-3-1 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings while trailing the Chicago Bears. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at sixth place. They are above the San Francisco 49ers and Lions while trailing the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Bears on Dec. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET.