The Duke basketball program is still sifting through the rubble in the aftermath of last week's shocking Elite Eight loss to the UConn Huskies in March Madness. Duke led that game by as many as 19 points, but ultimately let the game slip through their fingers in the final moments, with the Huskies already having since punched their ticket to the national title game.

Still, it was a season to remember for Duke big man Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, who is expected to be one of the first names taken off the board in the upcoming NBA Draft. On Sunday, Boozer received a great honor highlighting his excellence throughout his freshman season for the Blue Devils.

“Cam Boozer has been named the 2026 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year,” reported Bleacher Report on X, formerly Twitter, noting that Boozer joined Cooper Flagg as the second straight Duke player to win the award.

Flagg has since gone on to be drafted number one overall by the Dallas Mavericks and turned into an elite NBA rookie, and Boozer will look to follow a similar path when he (likely) declares for the draft later this offseason.

Throughout this season, Boozer established himself as a force on both ends of the floor for the Blue Devils, able to use his size and athleticism to bully smaller defenders around the basket, as well as showing off a solid touch from beyond the three-point arc, all while being a major disruptor on defense.

Boozer is currently in a race with AJ Dybantsa of BYU and Darryn Peterson of Kansas for who will be taken number one in the NBA Draft, which is slated to get underway in late June.