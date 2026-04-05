On Saturday evening, the UConn basketball program made it to its third national championship game in the last four years with a relatively comfortable win over Illinois in the Final Four. UConn got off to a hot start in this one and largely controlled things throughout, executing enough down the stretch in order to hold off a late comeback attempt and get to the game's biggest stage.

After the game, UConn head coach Dan Hurley made sure to shout out the many legends of the Huskies' basketball program who were in attendance in Indianapolis on Saturday.

“We've got a bunch of the former players here. It means everything for us to show up as warriors for our battles and wars that we do in sports,” said Hurley, per FOX College Hoops on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, many Huskies greats were in the stands for this one, including Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton, and more, and they were treated to an all around solid performance from their team, one that didn't require any miracles like the one they pulled off against Duke in the Elite Eight to make it to this stage.

Things won't get any easier from here for the Huskies, as they will now face off against a Michigan team that dominated Arizona en route to the national championship, although their best player Yaxel Lendeborg appears to be severely limited after suffering an ankle injury in that game.

The national championship is set to tip off on Monday evening at 8:50 pm ET, once again from Indianapolis, with Hurley and the Huskies gunning for their third championship ring in the last four years.