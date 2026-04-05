On Saturday evening, the Michigan basketball program bulldozed its way to the national championship game with a dominant win over Arizona in the Final Four. Michigan took control of this game from the opening tip and never looked back, largely going on cruise control for large spurts of the second half en route to the win.

After the game, Michigan star point guard Elliot Cadeau had a blunt response when discussing how the Wolverines were able to get the win in such comfortable fashion.

“I think we did what we've been doing all season, just being dominant,” said Cadeau, per NCAA March Madness on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Wolverines have been a model of consistency throughout the 2025-26 college basketball season, dominance that has carried over into the NCAA tournament, with Michigan now just one win away from adding a second national championship to its trophy case, with the first having come all the way back in 1989.

Cadeau has been an elite floor general for Michigan throughout this NCAA tournament run, and has also not been shy about bragging on his team's excellence during media availabilities throughout the proceedings.

Michigan had a scary moment on Saturday when star Yaxel Lendeborg went down after tweaking his ankle, ultimately returning with a noticeable limp in the second half. The Wolverines will certainly want Lendeborg to be as healthy as possible when they next hit the floor for the national championship game against UConn, who got a comfortable win over Illinois in the first Final Four game on Saturday.

The national championship is set to get underway on Monday evening at 8:50 pm ET from Indianapolis.