Trey Burke's alma mater is heading to the NCAA Finals as the University of Michigan defeated Arizona 91-73.

The former Michigan Wolverine shared some advice to the men's team ahead of their Final Four appearance against Arizona.

“Staying in the moment,” Burke told TMZ Sports. “It's easy to think about what could happen, win or lose, you know, get caught up just in the festivities and just realizing you're actually here.”

“I think the biggest thing is staying in the moment, really enjoying the moment and getting lost in the game. It is one of those games that you can't really go back in time and redo.”

While having a good season leads you to make it to the Final Four, then championship game, Burke stressed that bringing home the trophy is the end goal ultimately.

“You can have a great year and get all the way to that game and lose, and still come up short. So, I'm rooting those guys on. They've all had a great year, I'm excited like I'm playing.”

Burke played for Michigan for two seasons from 2011 to 2013. He led the Wolverines to the NCAA Championship during his sophomore season, 2012-2013, and then declared for the 2013 NBA Draft. He was drafted 9th overall in 2013 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, then was traded to the Utah Jazz. Burke played for the Jazz (2013–2016), Washington Wizards (2016–2017), New York Knicks (2018–2019), Philadelphia 76ers (2019–2020), and Dallas Mavericks (2019, 2020–2022). He later played for the G League for the Stockton Kings and internationally in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

During is time at Michigan, he was the consensus National Player of the Year and to commemorate his achievements at Michigan, he had his number 3 jersey retired by the university.

Michigan will now be facing UConn, who defeated Illinois 62-71 during their Final Four appearance. The NCAA National Championship will take place April 6 at 8:50pm EST.