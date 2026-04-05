With the Illinois basketball team's 2025-26 season coming to a close after losing to the UConn Huskies, head coach Brad Underwood would send a message after the heartbreaking loss. While the basketball world tries to figure out who's to blame for the Illinois basketball team's loss to UConn, Underwood is more focused on reflecting on the team's success this season.

Speaking right after the 71-62 loss to the Huskies, Underwood was asked about the season in totality, expressing that he has “never been around a group of guys who have given me more joy.” There's no denying the success that the Fighting Illini had this season, but in almost 10 years of coaching the program, this was the year that has stuck out the most.

“Been doing this a long time, and I've never been around a group of guys who given me more joy,” Underwood said. “We didn't have the bad practices they played for the name on the front…I think our fans, I can't say enough about the Illini nation. They were here strong, they have been everywhere strong. I think they fell in love with this group because of who they are as people. It's just an extremely high character locker room.”

Brad Underwood reflects on the end of the season and what this @IlliniMBB group means to him. pic.twitter.com/VotEaKInF6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2026

Illinois basketball's Brad Underwood on the ending to the season

Finishing with a 28-9 total record this season, the Illinois basketball team had an impressive tournament that saw them finish at the Final Four, one game away from a national title appearance. Still, the Final Four appearance was their first since 2005.

“And endings stink,” Underwood said. “But today was not our day. I want them to all hold their head high and feel proud of the jersey they wore. And I'm selfish here when I say this, the joy that they gave me this year was very, very meaningful.”

At any rate, Underwood and the Fighting Illini will no doubt be determined next season to achieve the success they had this season and elevate.