Michigan basketball royalty, the Fab Five, know a little something about nicknames. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson have the best and most identifiable group nickname in college basketball history. However, while joining the March Madness Final Four broadcast of Michigan's 91-73 win over Arizona, the group shared that it does not love the new Yaxel Lendeborg nickname.

“You like the Yaxel nickname, ‘Dominican LeBron',” Adam Lefkoe asked the Fab Five.

“No,” King quickly answered, and Jackson echoed.

“There's only one LeBron, baby,” Howard said.

“Yeah, bro. Don't do the kid like that,” Jackson added.

The Fab Five weighed in on Yaxel Lendeborg's "Dominican LeBron" nickname 😅 pic.twitter.com/RblpaYJfqZ — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 5, 2026

While the group of '90s baller did not like Lendeborg being compared to the greatest player of this generation, Webber does have a historical nickname he loves in college basketball this season.

“But you know what? Shoutout ‘Milk Chamberlain'. The best nickname I heard in the NCAA this year,” Webber said, referring to 6-foot-10, 240-pound St. Louis center Robbie Avila, who was knocked out of the tournament by Michigan this year.

Avila, who wears goggle glasses when he plays, has a whole complement of nicknames that Webber would surely love if he heard them all. In addition to “Milk Chamberlain,” Avila has also been dubbed “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” “Larry Blurred,” “Larry Nerd,” “Steph Blurry,” and “LeBron Frames.”

While “Dominican LeBron” may not be the best nickname in college basketball, Lendeborg's Michigan basketball team might be the best team of the year and possibly the best team in school history. In dropping 91 against Arizona in the Final Four, the 2025-26 Wolverines became the first team in March Madness history to score 90-plus points in five-straight tournament games.

Next up for “Domican LeBron” and company is UConn on Monday, April 6.