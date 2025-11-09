The New York Jets are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, with the hopes of earning their second win of the season. Leading up to the contest, the organization shared an awesome pregame T-shirt honoring the late Nick Mangold.

Hanging in each locker in the locker room is a black T-shirt with a picture of Mangold wearing sunglasses and his famed No. 74 band he wore on his head. The Jets are going all out honoring the former center on Sunday, as this is the team's first home game since his unfortunate death.

new pregame threads today

Not only are the Jets wearing that awesome T-shirt, but the franchise is waving numerous flags with his jersey number all around the stadium. His number will also be a decal on each helmet. New York is seemingly going all out to honor Nick Mangold on Sunday.

Honoring Nick Mangold throughout the day

During the pregame show, former Jets defensive lineman Marty Lyons shared a heartfelt message to Nick Mangold. Lyons was emotional while explaining how he and everyone else will miss Mangold, not just for being a former great center of the Jets, but also for what Mangold accomplished in the community.

“This is for Nick,” said Lyons. “We miss you, buddy. We love ya. Your legacy will live on. Not for your performance on the field, but what you did in the community. We love you, buddy. Rest in peace.”

"This is for Nick. … We love you buddy, rest in peace" @martylyonsfdn with a heartfelt message to Nick Mangold on Pregame Central:

Nick Mangold sadly passed away on October 25 due to complications with kidney disease. He played for the Jets as the starting center for his entire 11-year career. Mangold officially retired in 2018 as a seven-time Pro Bowler. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro twice and was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022.