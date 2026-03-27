This past offseason, Kyle Tucker decided to make the rich even richer by signing with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. Tucker decided to maximize his earning potential, betting on himself by prioritizing average annual value over years by signing a four-year, $240 million contract. And on Thursday, he made his much-anticipated regular-season debut for the Dodgers, batting second in an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tucker did not exactly light the world on fire in his first game with the Dodgers. But he did his job, recording one hit in four at-bats while driving one run in and drawing one walk. He doesn't have to do too much anyway since he's hitting behind Shohei Ohtani and in front of Mookie Betts.

After the game, Tucker sat down with NBC Sports' Bob Costas to discuss his debut for the Dodgers on Opening Day, which came at home.

“Feels great. Hopefully, at the end of this year, we can become a [three-time champion]. Starting off well tonight, audience and fans coming out and supporting us was unbelievable. Sold out. They come out and support us and try to do our best we can for them to try and win as many games as possible,” Tucker said.

Kyle Tucker catches up with Bob Costas about his new team and his #OpeningDay performance. pic.twitter.com/QGCME1IxUO — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 27, 2026

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker marvels at the talent of his team's roster

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Tucker sang the praises of his teammates during his postgame interview, and rightfully so, considering how stacked the Dodgers squad is.

“There's some phenomenal players on this roster, phenomenal people. They love the city of LA, and try to do the best for everyone that comes out and supports us,” Tucker added.

Tucker is coming off a season in which he recorded 22 home runs and 73 runs batted in in 136 games, for a total fWAR of 4.5. He's put up 4.2 fWAR or better over the past five seasons, making him one of the most consistent star outfielders in the big leagues at present.