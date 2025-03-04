Perhaps the most important thing to remember about college sports is that the players are very young adults. They like to express themselves, and their emotions often steal the show. Watch a few games, and you will agree that Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg is one of the best players in college basketball.

In Monday's game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Flagg was feeling good. The Blue Devils' foward ‘hit the shrug,' and fans were buzzing.

With a 93-60 win over Wake Forest on Monday night, Duke improved to 26-3 on the season. The Blue Devils victory — the team's sixth in row — guarantees Duke will at least have a share of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) title. The Clemson Tigers and Louisville Cardinals are both 16-2 in ACC play, just one game back of Duke.

In the latest Associated Press poll, Duke is ranked as the number two team in men's college basketball. The Auburn Tigers are the top team. The Houston Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators round out the top five.

A college freshman, Flagg has one of the best statistical profiles in the game. In 29 games and starts, the 18-year-old has averaged 24.9 points, 9.7 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Flagg's three-point percentage is 37.5, and his overall field-goal percentage is 49.2; his defensive rating sits at 87.4. Statistics like this look like they are from a fifth-year senior — not a freshman. Flagg has drawn much-deserved praise from the media.

“All I can say in 45 years at ESPN, I have not seen a player as young as Cooper Flagg so skilled – he is in his own World – he is THAT GOOD,” Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Vitale exclaimed on X.

The Blue Devils have one game left on their regular-season slate. On Saturday, March 8, Duke will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 6:30 PM Eastern time.