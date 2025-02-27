Duke basketball star Tyrese Proctor went down with a knee injury during the Blue Devils' win against Miami on Tuesday night. Proctor had seven points in 14 minutes before he left the game. Fortunately, he was not needed in that game as Duke easily cruised to a 97-60 win over the Hurricanes. Proctor will be needed down the road though, and it sounds like he will be back at some point.

Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on Tyrese Proctor on Wednesday, and it sounds like the Duke basketball star will return somewhat soon.

“Basically, it's about his pain tolerance, and it's about his movement and strengthening,” Jon Scheyer said during his radio show. “We'll be very cautious with that and smart. I don't want to give an exact timetable because it depends on how we can get him moving over the next days or weeks or however long it takes. But we're going to get him back, which is the most important thing.”

Proctor is one of the most experienced players on this Duke team as this is his third year with the program. Scheyer knows how important he is to this team.

“He's the guy that's been through it all,” Scheyer said. “And vice versa. I've been right there with him. … Look, he's had way more ups than downs. As a player, he's 79-21. He's been a key guy for us since the get-go.”

Proctor has been an impact player for Duke since the start, and he is once again having an impressive season with this loaded Duke team. Proctor is currently averaging 11.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game. He is shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.8% from deep. He is one of the most important players on this team.

The Duke basketball team has had some great teams in their rich history, and this year's is one of the best. The Blue Devils have been incredibly dominant all season long as they are 25-3 overall and 16-1 in ACC play. They have won five games in a row, and their last two victories came by 43 and 37 points. Duke is on a roll.

Duke hasn't won a national championship since 2015, but they are a popular pick to win it this year. Barring something unexpected, the Blue Devils will be a one seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they have the pieces to make it far. They will certainly need a healthy Tyrese Proctor to be at their best, however.

The Blue Devils have just three games remaining in the regular season, and up next is a home battle with Florida State on Saturday.