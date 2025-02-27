The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the top teams in college basketball this season, and they came in, in the current AP men's basketball poll ranked No. 2 behind only Auburn. But during Duke's win over Miami this past weekend, starting point guard Tyrese Proctor went down with a knee injury. Following the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer didn't have much of an update aside from saying Proctor would get imaging done on his knee.

But there appears to be a new update on the injury status of Tyrese Proctor from Jon Scheyer. Proctor reportedly suffered a bone bruise, and while he will miss time, he is expected back at some point before the season is over, as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Against Miami, Proctor played only 14 minutes before exiting with the knee injury. Up to that point he had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Last season, Proctor opted to bypass the NBA Draft and return to Duke for his junior season. Depending on how his injury plays out, he could be a first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

This season, Proctor has appeared in 28 games for Duke, all starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He's been averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A native of Australia, Proctor was part of the NBA Global Academy in Australia before coming stateside to play college basketball for Duke. The Global Academy has produced a few Australian NBA players such as Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels.

The Duke Blue Devils are currently 25-3 overall and 16-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They have won five games in a row. They have three regular season games remaining before the ACC Tournament.