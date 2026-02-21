When Mike Krzyzewski retired in 2022, Duke fans had no idea what to expect with former player Jon Scheyer taking over as the program's head basketball coach. Four years later, Scheyer believes he is beginning to come into his own after nearly half a decade of maintaining the elite standard in Durham.

Ahead of a massive showdown with No. 1-ranked Michigan, the Duke basketball coach reflected on the journey that led to him sitting at the ESPN College GameDay set on Saturday. Scheyer said his biggest area of improvement has been his ability to “find his identity” as a head coach.

“I think the thing I've had appreciation for, understanding the ups and downs of a season, for how it can go,” Scheyer said on ‘College GameDay.' “Staying level-headed in tough moments. I think that's an experience I've had as a player here and as a coach. I think the best thing you can do — that I have a better understanding in year four than year one — finding what's for you.

“I think you really find your identity and what you believe in as a coach, whether that be schematically on offense or defense, whether that be how you practice, or what you're gonna hold guys accountable to. I'm proud of our staff. I think we've been really consistent this year in terms of how we're gonna play, what we expect and then finding a way to come back to that when it's not working as well.”

Duke Basketball's HC Jon Scheyer joins the GameDay desk to talk about navigating the post-Coach K era and leading one of the most talented rosters in college basketball 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rKeo025IJK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 21, 2026

The Duke-Michigan matchup will likely provide a clear answer to which team is the best in college basketball ahead of the postseason. The 25-1 Wolverines are currently the top-ranked team in the country, but the Blue Devils would likely claim that spot with a win.