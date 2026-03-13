The Duke Blue Devils barely snuck past Florida State, 80-79, to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, where they’ll face a familiar foe. Duke will square off against the Clemson Tigers in the semifinals, a game that has already made ACC Tournament history before it even tipped-off, as per ESPN.

Clemson defeated North Carolina in one of the other quarterfinal matchups of the ACC Tournament, also by a score of 80-79, and their game against Duke will be the first time in tournament history that two teams will face each other with both coming off one-point wins.

Going back to the regular season, these two teams played each other once, with Duke emerging victorious, 67-54. The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of the other semifinal game between Virginia and Miami in the ACC Tournament championship.

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Duke comes into the game on a nine-game win streak going back into the regular season. This is Jon Scheyer’s fourth season at the helm as Blue Devils head coach. He has complied an overall record of 119-24, an 83.2 win percentage across the past four years. He’s led Duke to three NCAA Tournament appearances so far, including two Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and one Final Four.

Duke finished this season with the top overall record in ACC play at 17-1, thus securing the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils’ only loss in conference play was to North Carolina. Duke is also a contender for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and a contender for the national championship.