The Michigan State Spartans have long been one of the most prominent college basketball programs in the nation. Tom Izzo goes into every season with the hope that he will be able to relive the glory that the team had in 2000 when the Spartans won the school's second NCAA title.

The first, of course, was the legendary 1979 team led by Magic Johnson. That's a team that belongs in college basketball's pantheon of all-time great teams, beating Larry Bird's Indiana State Sycamores in the classic title game.

Izzo has been the head coach of the Spartans since 1995, and his teams often follow a similar scenario. The Spartans regularly play one of the most challenging schedules in the nation and get tested by facing many of the best teams. They regularly will lose to a Duke (as the Spartans did this year) or Kansas, but by the time they compete in the Big Ten tournament, there is no doubt about their toughness.

This year's team has passed all of its significant regular-season tests with the exception of its 0-2 record against Michigan. While that has left a nasty taste in the mouths of the Spartans, a third meeting in the Big Ten Tournament title game is quite likely.

Big Ten Tournament could result in another meeting with Michigan

Michigan State (25-6, 15-5) plays its first Big Ten Tournament game Friday night at 9 p.m. ET against UCLA in the quarterfinal round. The Spartans are listed as the No. 3 seed in the tournament, and if they are successful against the Bruins, they will most likely meet the second-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers.

If they are successful in those two games, they will play for the Big Ten title, most likely against the regular-season champion Wolverines or fourth-seeded Illinois if Dusty May's team gets upset.

Another matchup with Michigan could result in a nightmare scenario for the Spartans. There is little doubt that Izzo's team would be pumped up for such a matchup, and that could be an issue. Certainly a victory would allow the Spartans to go into the NCAA Tournament with a high level of belief, but Izzo might have to battle against overconfidence when the Spartans play their first-round game.

If they lose a third game to Michigan, it would be difficult for star guard Jeremy Fears (15.5 ppg, 9.1 apg), Jaxon Kohler (12.8 ppg, 39.5 3-point pct.), Coen Carr (11.5 ppg) and Carson Cooper (10.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg) to avoid believing that their archrival is the better team. Izzo will certainly attempt to rally the team prior to the NCAA Tournament, but could the players actually believe they can beat Michigan if they happen to meet in the Regional Finals, National Semifinals or National Championship Game?

Spartans look like a No. 2 see in NCAA Tournament

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This has clearly been a season of achievement for the Spartans, and many bracketology reports indicate that the Spartans will have a No. 2 seed when the tournament participants are announced Sunday evening. Perhaps they have an outside chance at getting a No. 1 seed if they win the Big Ten tournament or fall to a No. 3 seed, but a second seed is likely.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Spartans as the No. 2 seed in the West Region, and that would appear to be one of the better scenarios the team could face, especially when it comes to the tournament's opening weekend.

That would give the Spartans a first-round game against Queens University of Charlotte, NC. The Royals earned their NCAA berth in their first year of tournament eligibility as they won the Atlantic Sun Tournament, defeating Central Arkansas 98-93 in the tournament championship game.

A win in that game for Michigan State would provide a bigger test against the winner of the 7-10 game between higher-seeded Villanova and North Carolina State. The Spartans would be a clear favorite to get through the opening weekend of the tournament.

The top seed in the West Region is expected to be Arizona (30-2), and the Wildcats would clearly be a tough matchup for the Spartans but not an impossible one. If the Spartans end up in the South Region, the top seed would likely be Florida (25-6). Perhaps the Gators might be a better matchup than Arizona, but both would be fair.

Spartans may not want East Regional placement

However, if the Spartans end up in the East Region where Duke (30-2) is expected to be the No. 1 seed, that could provide a more difficult run to get to the Final Four. The Blue Devils are a dynamic team that can play in any style their opponent wants and find a way to win. Their only losses came by a single point to Texas Tech and three points to North Carolina, and that consistency has put head coach Jon Scheyer's team into the role of tournament favorite. It will be difficult for anyone to slow down star Cam Boozer.

If the Spartans are placed in the Midwest Region, that could mean another meeting with Michigan. That's fine if the two teams don't battle in the Big Ten Tournament title game, but if the Spartans have to face Michigan a fourth time with an 0-3 record against their rivals, it could be a nightmare.