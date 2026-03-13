The Big 12 Conference has decided to abandon its experimental LED glass court and return to a traditional hardwood floor for the remainder of its men's basketball tournament at T-Mobile Center following multiple complaints from players and coaches about traction and safety.

The high-tech court, developed by German manufacturer ASB GlassFloor, debuted earlier this month and marked the first time the technology had been used in official competition in the United States. The surface functioned like a massive digital screen capable of displaying changing graphics, logos, and in-game visual effects. Since 2024, two EuroLeague clubs have employed the court, and it featured in portions of the 2024 NBA All-Star festivities, though the actual game did not include it.

Despite the innovation, players repeatedly raised concerns during the tournament's opening rounds and during the women's tournament the week before. Several athletes described the floor as slick, while others said it affected their comfort level during games. In an informal poll conducted early in the week, six of eight players surveyed said the surface felt slippery. Some players admitted the concern about slipping altered how aggressively they played.

The issue escalated on Thursday when Christian Anderson, a Texas Tech guard projected as the No. 16 pick in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft and the Big 12's assists leader, slipped while planting his left foot during a quarterfinal loss to the Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball and suffered a groin injury. Anderson left the game with 8:37 remaining as Texas Tech trailed by 22 points and later described the surface as slippery.

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Following the quarterfinals, commissioner Brett Yormark announced the conference would switch surfaces after discussions with the coaches of the four semifinal teams.

“After consultation with the coaches of our four Semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the Tournament,” Yormark said in a statement. “We look forward to a great Semifinals and Championship Game.”

Crews began dismantling the glass court late Thursday night to install hardwood before Friday's games. Four ranked teams will compete in the semifinals, with No. 7 Iowa State taking on No. 2 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball first, and No. 5 Houston Cougars men's basketball facing No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball afterward.

The tournament has also attracted heavy NBA attention, with scouts from every team in attendance and 10 Big 12 players projected as first-round picks in ESPN’s latest mock draft.