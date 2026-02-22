Jon Scheyer took a playful shot at Cameron Boozer's fouling throughout the course of the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils' matchup against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night.

Scheyer is going through the fourth season of his head coaching career with the Blue Devils. He has been successful throughout his stint, hoping to get the program to the national championship game this season.

This showdown with Michigan showcased two of the three best teams in the country. Duke came out on top as Scheyer reflected on the win after the game, via Carolina Blitz. Not only did he praise his squad for their performance down the stretch, he joked about Boozer's foul trouble, which kept the star freshman out for a chunk of the second half.

“That was a game that did feel like that was not played in February, that felt like a March or April game. Obviously, we have a ton of respect for Michigan, their staff, how good they are, and I thought it was just a big-time game where our guys were ready to compete at a high level. And really the guys that played, I just thought this starting group obviously did a lot of really good things. I thought just the way the guys stepped up was huge,” Scheyer said.

“This guy [Cameron], he's doing everything; assists, rebounds, scoring, taking care of the ball, fouling,” Scheyer said before laughing about it. “We can't have that happening. But listen, really proud of this win. We're going to enjoy this tonight. Know there's a lot more we can do and have to do and keep learning and keep growing.”

How Jon Scheyer, Duke performed against Michigan

Jon Scheyer can have plenty of fun with Cameron Boozer and his No. 3 Duke squad, celebrating the monumental victory over No. 1 Michigan.

Four players scored in double-digits for Duke in the win, including Boozer. He led the way with a stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Evans came next with 14 points and two rebounds, Caleb Foster put up 12 points and four assists, while Patrick Ngongba II provided 11 points and six rebounds.

Duke improved to a 25-2 overall record on the season, going 13-1 in its ACC matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami Hurricanes.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the No. 3 Blue Devils will look forward to their next matchup. They remain on the road as they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.