Head coach Jon Scheyer just keeps on winning. As Duke basketball took on Alabama in the Elite Eight, they made quick work of them, winning 85-65. As a result, the Blue Devils are moving on to another Final Four.

However, Scheyer joins Hubert Davis and Dick Harp in a very exclusive list. He is the third head coach in NCAA history to make the Final Four as a player and as a head coach with the same team.

https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1906183622203183508

Funny enough, Scheyer was a major part of the 2010 Blue Devils championship win. He was a marksman from 3-point range, in addition to being a good playmaker.

Fast forward 15 years, and he is heading back as a head coach. While Cooper Flagg has been instrumental to their success, the credit should go to Scheyer as well.

After Flagg sprained his ankle in the ACC tournament, he put on a coaching masterclass. Also, guys like Kon Knueppel stepped up tremendously.

Jon Scheyer makes Duke basketball history

Related Duke Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) blocks the shot of Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Alabama’s Grant Nelson embarrasses Cooper Flagg with stunning rim rejection
USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena.
USC women’s basketball’s Lindsay Gottlieb ‘not surprised’ beating Kansas State without JuJu Watkins
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks to a referee during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Nate Oats admits harsh reality for Alabama after Elite 8 loss to Duke

As a result, Duke basketball secured yet another ACC regular season and conference championship. They went into the NCAA tournament with a full head of steam.

The only game that gave them issues was Arizona. After taking the Wildcats down, they made quick work of the Crimson Tide. Now, Scheyer and his squad will have a bit of time to celebrate.

The Blue Devils will take on the winner of Tennessee and Houston on Friday. Whoever wins that game, it will be a defensive slugfest in the Final Four.

At the end of the day, Scheyer can continue to make more history with a Final Four win. After that, the national championship will be in his sights.

If the Blue Devils hoist the trophy, it can be the catalyst for the official beginning of potentially another dynasty. It might be too early to tell, but Duke's dominance shouldn't be undervalued.

Scheyer has had a historic season for himself, and can keep the momentum going, regardless of who they play in the Final Four.