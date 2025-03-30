Head coach Jon Scheyer just keeps on winning. As Duke basketball took on Alabama in the Elite Eight, they made quick work of them, winning 85-65. As a result, the Blue Devils are moving on to another Final Four.

However, Scheyer joins Hubert Davis and Dick Harp in a very exclusive list. He is the third head coach in NCAA history to make the Final Four as a player and as a head coach with the same team.

Funny enough, Scheyer was a major part of the 2010 Blue Devils championship win. He was a marksman from 3-point range, in addition to being a good playmaker.

Fast forward 15 years, and he is heading back as a head coach. While Cooper Flagg has been instrumental to their success, the credit should go to Scheyer as well.

After Flagg sprained his ankle in the ACC tournament, he put on a coaching masterclass. Also, guys like Kon Knueppel stepped up tremendously.

Jon Scheyer makes Duke basketball history

As a result, Duke basketball secured yet another ACC regular season and conference championship. They went into the NCAA tournament with a full head of steam.

The only game that gave them issues was Arizona. After taking the Wildcats down, they made quick work of the Crimson Tide. Now, Scheyer and his squad will have a bit of time to celebrate.

The Blue Devils will take on the winner of Tennessee and Houston on Friday. Whoever wins that game, it will be a defensive slugfest in the Final Four.

At the end of the day, Scheyer can continue to make more history with a Final Four win. After that, the national championship will be in his sights.

If the Blue Devils hoist the trophy, it can be the catalyst for the official beginning of potentially another dynasty. It might be too early to tell, but Duke's dominance shouldn't be undervalued.

Scheyer has had a historic season for himself, and can keep the momentum going, regardless of who they play in the Final Four.