As Cameron Boozer raises his stock as one of the best players in college basketball and a potential top-three lottery pick in the NBA Draft this summer, Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer joined ESPN’s College Gameday to talk about how it is to coach both him and his brother, Cayden Boozer.

Duke Basketball's HC Jon Scheyer joins the GameDay desk to talk about navigating the post-Coach K era and leading one of the most talented rosters in college basketball 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rKeo025IJK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 21, 2026

The Blue Devils enter this Saturday 24-2 overall and 13-1 in the ACC. They're on tap for a huge clash against Michigan, who currently is number one in the country with a 25-1 record. Cam Boozer is a star with an NBA pedigree, as his father, Carlos Boozer, had a long 10-year career that included two All-Star selections and an appearance on the All-NBA Third Team in 2008 as a member of the Utah Jazz. The legacy of his father and the expectation of success at Duke put a lot of pressure on him.

Still, Scheyer says that it is easy to coach his talented group of players and that the older Boozer is incredibly supportive.

Article Continues Below

“And, fortunately, with [Carlos Boozer], he's at all our games and so supportive. He just lets us coach his guys, man. Like that's what's awesome about it. And of course they understand the legacy and all that, but they want to be themselves. They want to go through this process in their own way.”

He added, “And I'm just really grateful for him with how he just supported us coaching his sons, and Cay and Cam are pretty good. And they've had they've had a big time year.”

Cam Boozer has started all 26 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 22.8 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals on 55% from the field and 37% from three. Cam Boozer’s brother, Cayden, has been a pivotal role player for Duke, even starting in four games this season. Cayden Boozer is averaging 8.2 points and 1.3 steals, and is shooting 38% from three.

The Boozer brothers will certainly be important to the Blue Devils as they look to make another run in the March Madness tournament. Number three Duke faces top-ranked Michigan tonight at 6:30 on ESPN.