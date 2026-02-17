No.3 Duke is coming off a blowout victory over Syracuse on Monday, 101-64. Freshman Cameron Boozer led the way with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The latest iteration of what is blooming into a standout freshman season. On Tuesday, college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg made a point of comparing Boozer to former Duke star Paolo Banchero, per Get Up on ESPN.

“To me, body type, skill set, physicality, feel, IQ, competitive spirit, it says Paolo Banchero.”

Banchero is currently playing for the Orlando Magic. He played at Duke during the 2021-22 season before declaring for the NBA Draft. As a freshman, Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Boozer is averaging 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Recently, Boozer broke Tim Duncan's ACC record for the most games leading in points, assists, and rebounds.

Duke is now 24-2 on the season. On Saturday, they will square off against No.1 Michigan at home. After that, the Blue Devils will hit the road to play against Notre Dame next Tuesday (Feb. 24).

That Saturday (Feb. 28), the Blue Devils will be back at home to play No. 14 Virginia. On Monday, March 2nd, they will hit the road again to play against N.C. State.

Then, the Blue Devils will conclude the regular season by playing their longtime rival, No. 16 North Carolina, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Mar. 7.

Last season, Duke got to the Final Four led by then-freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. Ultimately, they would lose to Houston in the national semifinal 70-67.

Undoubtedly, Boozer is a top prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft.