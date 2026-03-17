With the playoff race heating up, the Washington Capitals have called in reinforcements. Fresh off finishing his sophomore season at Boston University, defenseman Cole Hutson will likely make his NHL debut for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators. As both teams chase down a playoff spot, Hutson spoke to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti and the press ahead of his projected debut after Tuesday's practice session.

“I'll probably be in shock all game, I don't know,” Hutson said to the press, including Gulitti, post-practice Tuesday. “Just getting ready to play, just getting into that rink and walking around for the first time, it's going to feel pretty crazy, and I don't want to put too much stress on it.”

According to Gulitti, Hutson skated alongside veteran Matt Roy during Tuesday's session. The 19-year-old also practiced with the second power play unit. As the Capitals chase down a Wild Card berth, a win over the Senators on Wednesday night will only help them in the standings. Can Hutson help spark an aging blue line towards an increasingly unlikely Stanley Cup bid?

Capitals look for a boost in the midst of another postseason race

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Currently seven points behind the Boston Bruins for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, a win over the Senators will help the Capitals on several fronts. The Sens are currently three points ahead of the Caps in the playoff hunt, as they are only four behind the Bruins. The Eastern Conference postseason picture is getting increasingly crowded as the season progresses.

Pairing Hutson with Roy is a solid fit for the Capitals. Head coach Spencer Carberry has said that the 19-year-old will be full go for Wednesday's tilt. The ex-Boston University standout's arrival couldn't come at a better time. Especially on the heels of trading former longtime defenseman John Carlson at the NHL trade deadline. If Hutson becomes the second coming of Carlson, then Washington has another franchise player on their hands.