Duke is coming off a dominating win over Louisville on Monday night, winning 83-52. This has Duke off to their best 20-game start since 2010-11. After the huge victory, head coach Jon Scheyer made sure to give praise to one of the stars of the game.

“He works his a** off every day. Every day. And I think the best is yet to come,” Scheyer said regarding the play Nikolas Khamenia, according to Matt Giles of OnSI.

Khamenia had a career high of 14 points, while shooting five of six from the field and three of four from three. All 14 of his points came in the second half.

“Nik Khamenia, the toughness that he showed tonight and all season. I didn't play him as much as I probably should have gotten him in that first half, it just was a little bit disjointed. He stays ready. He comes out in the second half and just was a pro's pro. Mad big time plays. It all started with his defense and then the offense came with it,” the Duke coach said in his post-game press conference, per Anna Snyder of the Fayetteville Observer.

Article Continues Below

The play of the freshman guard has been up and down this year. In the first game against Louisville this year, he had just one point. Since the start of December, he has eight games with five or fewer points, but also has three games with double-digit points.

“I think Nik is on the journey, not even like most freshmen, he's still in rare, in terms of he's making an impact on one of the best teams in the country. You're going to go through your moments of ups and downs and I think he's figuring out how to be really successful in college and how to adjust in certain areas, but also how to have that belief in yourself still,” Scheyer continued about the growth of his freshman stud.

Duke is now 19-1 on the season, and 8-0 in conference play. Khamenia and the Blue Devils return to the court on Saturday, visiting Virginia Tech.