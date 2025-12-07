The Duke Blue Devils kept on rolling on Saturday following their 66-60 win against Michigan State. With the win, Duke improved to 10-0 on the season while handing Michigan State their first loss of the year. Following the win, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer spoke about what the difference in the game was, as per the team’s main social media page.

“At the end of the day, I just thought the will from our guys to make one or two more plays – Cam [Boozer] and Isaiah [Evans] down the stretch, Nik [Khamenia] and Dame [Sarr] made some big time plays throughout, and then Caleb’s [Foster] clutch shot and clutch finishes,” Scheyer said. “I’m just really proud. This is a difficult place to play.”

It was Cameron Boozer who led the way for Duke with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Caleb Foster added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists while Nik Khamenia had 10 points and nine rebounds. Boozer has put himself in the conversation as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Duke is in their fourth season with Jon Scheyer at the helm as head coach. He was hired ahead of the 2022-23 season following the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. During that time, Scheyer has complied an overall record of 99-22 and 48-12 in ACC play.

He has led the Blue Devils to three NCAA Tournament appearances in three years, advancing farther each season. In 2022-23, Duke lost in the round of 32. In 2023-24, the Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight. Last season, they were eliminated in the Final Four by Houston.