Duke basketball is set for a Sweet Sixteen clash with Arizona on Thursday. Head coach Jon Scheyer has revealed an update on junior forward Maliq Brown as the Blue Devils hope to continue their NCAA Tournament run.

Brown has been one of the team's strongest role players throughout the season, and it appears that he could have a chance to suit up against Arizona, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

“Jon Scheyer says Maliq Brown is day-to-day but there's a chance he could be available for tomorrow night's game against Arizona.”

Duke has been successful in the games when Brown has been on the floor. The Blue Devils concluded the regular season with five consecutive wins before an injury sidelined him during the ACC tournament.

Duke basketball could have Maliq Brown for Sweet Sixteen

While his numbers aren't the greatest this season, Brown's role on the interior has been beneficial to Duke's top three scoring threats in Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel.

Brown's previous injuries this season were noted by Rodd Baxley of the Fayetteville Observer.

“Brown, one of the Blue Devils’ top players off the bench, has missed 12 games. He missed four games earlier in the season with a knee injury and missed eight more with a dislocated shoulder, which he re-injured in Duke's opening game of the ACC Tournament against Georgia Tech.”

Duke basketball faces Arizona at 9:39 PM ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.