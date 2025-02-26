Duke basketball star guard Tyrese Proctor has Blue Devils fans concerned after he was seen leaving Tuesday night's game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables against the Miami Hurricanes with an apparent injury. Proctor left the contest in the first half, with ESPN's broadcast later saying that he was done for the rest of the night with a knee issue.

“Duke's Tyrese Proctor is OUT for the rest of tonight's game against Miami with a knee injury, per ESPN's broadcast,” Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Before he exited the game, the junior Duke basketball guard, who also suffered a scary leg injury before, had scored seven points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Proctor appeared to suffer the injury while trying to contest a layup attempt by Hurricanes freshman guard Divine Ugochukwu with a little over a minute left in the first half. Proctor seemed to hurt his knee before he could even get up to challenge Ugochukwu's shot, immediately hobbling toward the baseline in pain.

The No. 2 Duke basketball was comfortably in control for nearly the entire game. The Blue Devils carried a 15-point lead into halftime before outscoring the Hurricanes, 50-28, in the second half. Kon Knueppel paced Duke with 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field while superstar freshman Cooper Flagg added 16 points, six assists and five boards in the Blue Devils' 97-60 win over the Hurricanes.

The injury was an unfortunate development for Proctor, who is one of the most important pieces in the high-powered Duke machine and had also just reached a key career milestone against the Hurricanes. He entered the Miami game with 997 points in Blue Devils uniform and surpassed the 1,000 points mark after draining a 3-pointer with 14:36 left in the first half.

He also arrived in the contest averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting a high clip of 40.9 percent from behind the arc on 5.7 3-point attempts per outing.

Duke basketball, which extended its win streak to five games and improved the team's overall record to 25-3, will next take on the Florida State Seminoles back home at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham this coming Friday.