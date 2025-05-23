The Duke men's basketball team is projected to have the best recruiting class in 2025, their second straight finish as the best class in the recruiting rankings. The ranking comes after Sebastian Wilkins committed to play for the Blue Devils after reclassifying to the 2025 class.

Duke comes into this season with five recruits and two incoming transfers to help them reload after the stunning loss in the Final Four to the Houston Cougars.

Houston ended their run with Cooper Flagg, and Flagg declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft. But there is a chance this upcoming season's team is even better, as hard as that is to believe, thanks to their top ranking in the recruiting rankings.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer have signed with Duke as legacy recruits, following in their dad, Carlos Boozer's, footsteps. Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr are also coming to the Blue Devils.

Finally, after today's reclassification, Sebastian Wilkins has joined the team, finalizing a roster that will be one of the best in the country once again. It's worth noting that of the recruits listed, only Wilkins and Cayden Boozer are four-star recruits.

Duke basketball is less active in Transfer Portal

Duke's dominance on the recruiting trail led them to be less active in the Transfer Portal with only Cedric Coward and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu committing from Washington State and Rice, respectively.

Most of the leading sports media websites that have published way-too-early Top 25s for the 2025-26 college basketball season have Duke hovering around the Top 10, which is a testament to how well Jon Scheyer has done on the recruiting trail post-Coach K. Louisville is the only other ACC team that has had a good enough offseason to compete with the Blue Devils.

As one of the premier blue bloods in college basketball, the expectation for the Blue Devils is they will reload every season and be in the mix as one of the best teams every season. However, after the historic team they had in 2024, it's very rare to see a team get even better after that, and the Blue Devils have a chance to do just that.

Duke is in position for a great year once again, and while it's always hard to replace a legend, Jon Scheyer has made sure that Duke belongs in the post-Coach K era.