The Duke basketball team picked up a massive commitment on Thursday as five-star Italian standout Dame Sarr announced that he will play for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Duke is losing a lot of good talent from their Final Four team, and that includes soon-to-be #1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg. Replacing that talent with a player like Sarr is huge for the Blue Devils.

“NEWS: Dame Sarr has committed to Duke, he told ESPN,” Jonathan Givony said in a post. “The 6'8 Italian wing is a projected first-round pick in 2026.”

Dame Sarr is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He showed interest in Kansas, Oregon and Illinois, but he ended up choosing the Duke basketball team.

