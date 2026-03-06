Because Shohei Ohtani is a two-time World Series champion who has established himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer before the age of 32, it can be difficult to stay hungry. Leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first three-peat in franchise history can definitely whet his appetite at the MLB level, but what more does he have to accomplish on the international stage?

The two-way superstar clinched the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Japan by striking out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout. Since he had not competed in the playoffs to that point of his MLB career, Ohtani's triumph reverberated throughout the baseball-watching world. That one moment elevated the tournament to new heights and solidified the Land of the Rising Sun as an unquestioned behemoth. It also gave other contenders like the United States and Dominican Republic added motivation.

Fans are now being treated to possibly the most anticipated WBC ever, and that is precisely what should drive Ohtani during the next couple of weeks. The Japanese juggernaut will have the opportunity to squash all the hype surrounding Team USA and lead his country to a fourth title. Before he can complete that goal, his squad must navigate Pool C.

With Japan officially beginning its championship defense on Friday versus Taiwan, we are going to make some bold predictions for Shohei Ohtani in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Although he has already set the bar so high, the left-handed slugger is primed to dazzle the Tokyo Dome.

Ohtani will hit at least three home runs in pool play

Ohtani won MVP honors at the 2023 WBC despite belting only one dinger. He is a complete hitter who does not need to rely on his power to make a big impact on the game. Nevertheless, I foresee him going yard far more often in this year's competition. Japan is set up well and should cruise past Korea, Australia, Czechia and Taiwan en route to the quarterfinals. On an individual level, the 6-foot-4 Oshu native is equipped to inflict plenty of damage.

While he will pitch for the Dodgers this season, Ohtani is choosing to stay off the mound in the WBC. When he focuses on just hitting, trouble tends to befall hurlers. That does not even account for the rousing support the four-time MLB MVP is going to receive on his home soil.

There is another important point to consider. Ohtani had not even hit 50 homers in a single season when he last played in the World Baseball Classic. He has since eclipsed that mark in back-to-back campaigns and should therefore have a chance to be even more dominant this time around.

Shotime is at his offensive peak, so hitting at least three home runs in four Pool C games seems quite attainable. Though, he can do more than just swing the bat.

Shohei Ohtani will lead Japan in stolen bases

Reiterating the statement I made above, a singularly-focused Ohtani can unleash havoc, including on the base paths. He became the first MLB player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season in 2024, bemusing and captivating people around the globe. The one-of-a-kind athlete is certainly capable of swiping the most bags on this ballclub.

The Dodgers begin their 2026 campaign against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26, so Shohei Ohtani may feel inclined to hold back a little during the WBC. Still, when a warrior senses weakness, he is bound to pounce.

Whether it is via his lumber or by way of a walk, the five-time All-Star should spend plenty of time on base. He will have his chances to swipe bags, which in turn will increase Japan's prospects for another deep WBC run. Moreover, some extra running will help him get loose for the MLB season.

Ohtani will notch a clutch hit to defeat the D.R. in the WBC semis

Many Americans are fantasizing about an epic rematch with Japan in the World Baseball Classic Final, and while I am personally prognosticating such a scenario, we cannot dismiss the supremely talented Dominican Republic. Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado and Ketel Marte lead an unforgiving lineup that could apply pressure on Japanese pitching in a potential semifinals matchup.

However, the D.R.'s bullpen does have some holes that Ohtani and company could possibly exploit. If the game is close, and manager Albert Pujols is forced to pitch to the renowned powerhouse, I anticipate a ton of fireworks. Although Ohtani has struggled at times in the World Series, he has still earned a fair amount of trust in clutch situations.

He does not need to bury the Dominican Republic with a 400-foot bomb. A timely single or a double in the gap will do the trick as well. His exceptional versatility at the plate will propel Japan to victory late in this huge face-off inside Miami, Florida's LoanDepot Park.

USA is the team to beat, but anything can happen if the reigning champs return to the final. Shohei Ohtani can render odds ineffective by simply being his unicorn self. He will give his country a shot at vanquishing the American super squad by putting on his cape versus the D.R.